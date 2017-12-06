Produce the star at Kandanga lunch

WET conditions and a couple of windy and intense downpours did nothing to dampen the experience enjoyed by 150 people at the third annual Pot Luck Producers Lunch held at BOS Rural Kandanga recently.

If you missed last year and were not able to get to this year's event, now would be a good time to consider booking for next year.

After the first year the event was tagged as one of the most amazing social events of the year.

There is nowhere else that people can dine on all local produce from the regions of Gympie and closer to the Sunshine Coast.

Billed as getting producers, some processors (though many of the producers process and market their own produce) and consumers together, it was a smorgasbord of interesting, colourful and tasty culinary delights made with produce from mainstream and niche growers and producers.

Gympie mayor Mick Curran said one purpose was to get producers and growers in contact with tourism operators on the Coast to demonstrate the high quality of local produce.

Photos View Photo Gallery

He congratulated the large number of people who worked hard for a long time to make this year's event such a success.

Just a few of the products for lunch or pre-lunch nibbles were special sourdough bread, macadamias in various hot or not-so-hot flavours, lime drinks, a range of meats, bush foods, salads and greens, avocados, rosellas, the list goes on.

Much of the food was brought around by the producers, giving the chance to really talk about what they produced.

Although the title mentioned pot luck, there was absolutely no luck involved in finding something tasty among the tables full of food.

Self-served onto bamboo plates and with bamboo forks, people stood around or sat down to eat and talk to new and old friends.