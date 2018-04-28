Problem of Mary Valley dump hours not going away

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WE HAVE amazing soil here in the Mary Valley - it grows superb mushrooms - or at least that's what council seems to think.

It has been some 7 months since around 1000 people signed petitions seeking to have council reinstate the Mary Valley (Imbil & Amamoor) tip hours after they slashed over 200 working hours from tips across the Mary Valley region in July 2017 - almost a year ago.

There is still no formal response to that petition or to the community who are still in the dark.

A rather cynical resident recently voiced concerns about what he feels are delay tactics in that council could be playing what he calls 'The Waiting Game', where 'difficult to deal with' issues are ignored long enough so they are hopefully forgotten.

I do hope he is exaggerating but just in case, council should probably recall that the people of the Mary Valley have an international reputation for their resolve, for not being run rough shod over or treated like idiots. Remember Traveston? If not, they should brush up on their history.

The supposed delay in responding to the 7 month old petition (as we read in The Gympie Times, April 25, 2018) is because council is waiting for a report that "... has not yet been compiled...".

A council spokesperson states that Council is developing a survey to address people's concerns and that "Council will use the information from the survey and waste management facility data collated as the basis for any decisions."

To now suggest that there needs to be a survey and another investigation into data in order to make any other decision is the epitome of political and bureaucratic waffle and time wasting games.

It smacks of attempts to justify council's inability to have addressed the issue with a modicum of strategic decision making processes in the first place.

The first error in judgment occurred when the majority of councillors mirrored staff recommendations and endorsed the sweeping waste management changes.

The second was to reduce Imbil's hours (as the only remaining transfer station) to save another $30,000. As I have mentioned before, one is left wondering if this penny pinching attitude in slashing core service levels is a result of continual council spending and budget blow outs on other non essential major projects.

Leaders are required to utilise a strategic, holistic approach for major decisions that directly affect services to a whole community. There is more to providing essential core services than crunching numbers, it is also about supporting the region's communities, livability, economic growth and regional progress. Councillors must have the capability and willingness to marry those concepts with staff reports to produce 'reasonable' decisions.

Too often we read about council decisions that appear to lack the above approaches.

Councillors must remember that those skilled staff provide information to them to 'consider'. Some advice is legally based, but many decisions require an elected person's 'representation' of rate payers for a sound outcome. Staff recommendations are not there for councillors to simply rubber stamp, otherwise we must ask why we have councillors.

Can I respectfully provide the same information to councillors that I provided to the council staff who met with me 5months ago?

You have the data that informed your initial decision but remember that this only part of the bigger picture. You have a large enough percentage of responses in the petition signatures to satisfy government survey requirements. You have been reminded of your obligation regarding core service provision through the press and petitions. You have had long enough to contemplate the initial decision. So you now just need to create a positive outcome which reflects Council's vision for the community and will fairly service the people of the Mary Valley whilst allowing the region to progress.

To repeat the CEO's words in the corporate plan: "Most importantly we must continually reference our Corporate Plan when making key decisions. The purpose of a corporate plan is to set the key priorities and projects, to work towards the vision and improve the wellbeing of the community".

Jan Watt,

Imbil