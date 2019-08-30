Probe begins into mass penguin slaughter

MORE than 30 little penguins have been found dead at the Doctors Rocks Conservation area near Wynyard.

The gruesome discovery is the latest in a spate of penguin killings and it appears dogs are again to blame.

STATE'S LITTLE PENGUIN COLONIES NEED PROTECTION FROM DOG ATTACKS

A Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman said so far, 34 little penguin carcasses had been recovered by the PWS at the site.

"Preliminary investigations indicate the birds may have died as a result of a dog attack," PWS said.

"The penguin carcasses will be taken to Mt Pleasant Laboratories for examination to try to confirm the cause of death.."

It comes after 18 little penguins were killed at Picnic Point in Ulverstone in May and more than 80 found dead after three separate dog attacks at Low Head in the past year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Parks and Wildlife Compliance on 0488 184 847 or compliance@parks.tas.gov.au.