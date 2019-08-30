Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRST BABY PENGUINS
FIRST BABY PENGUINS
Environment

Probe begins into mass penguin slaughter

by HELEN KEMPTON
30th Aug 2019 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 30 little penguins have been found dead at the Doctors Rocks Conservation area near Wynyard.

The gruesome discovery is the latest in a spate of penguin killings and it appears dogs are again to blame.

STATE'S LITTLE PENGUIN COLONIES NEED PROTECTION FROM DOG ATTACKS

A Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman said so far, 34 little penguin carcasses had been recovered by the PWS at the site.

"Preliminary investigations indicate the birds may have died as a result of a dog attack," PWS said.

"The penguin carcasses will be taken to Mt Pleasant Laboratories for examination to try to confirm the cause of death.."

It comes after 18 little penguins were killed at Picnic Point in Ulverstone in May and more than 80 found dead after three separate dog attacks at Low Head in the past year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Parks and Wildlife Compliance on 0488 184 847 or compliance@parks.tas.gov.au.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Gympie sports are jam packed - the city needs more ovals

    premium_icon Gympie sports are jam packed - the city needs more ovals

    News OPINION: Our sporting fields are bursting at the seams, with various sports sharing facilities in a not ideal situation

    • 30th Aug 2019 10:48 AM
    Woman pleads guilty to possessing meth, stealing

    premium_icon Woman pleads guilty to possessing meth, stealing

    Crime A woman has pleaded guilty to possessing meth and stealing at Sunshine Plaza.

    • 30th Aug 2019 10:14 AM
    'RAW AND REAL': The movie set to shock Australia

    premium_icon 'RAW AND REAL': The movie set to shock Australia

    Movies “It shows how little people know about goes on in the industry."

    Gympie faces hot, dry spring after sorely low winter rain

    premium_icon Gympie faces hot, dry spring after sorely low winter rain

    News Gympie records just over half the average rainfall for winter