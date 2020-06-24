Menu
Crime

Probation for mum who failed to watch over toddler, baby

by JACOB MILEY
24th Jun 2020 6:04 AM
A MOTHER whose toddler injured a baby has been ordered to two years' probation after failing to adequately supervise them.

The woman, 25, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Southport District Court to negligent act causing harm. It carries a maximum penalty of two years jail.

The court heard her partner's six-month-old child, who lived with her biological mother, suffered "a number of injuries" including bruising and "a haemorrhage to her right eye" when she stayed at the woman's home at Upper Coomera on January 3 last year.

Judge Katherine McGuinness said a paediatric report found it could not be excluded that "the injuries … were caused by your 18-month-old son, (during) rough play whilst the two children were not being supervised by you".

"The basis of your plea is … you failed to take reasonable precautions to avoid dangers to the child's health by not supervising her appropriately after she had been placed on the floor near your 18-month-old son," she said.

 

A woman has pleaded guilty in Southport District Court to negligent act causing harm, for which she was sentenced to two years probation.
"Particularly in circumstances where you were aware your child had acted roughly towards the complainant in the past."

The victim child was hospitalised from the injuries.

The court heard the girl, whose mother was a "heavy drug user" at the time, was now in the care of the state.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Hynes said: "Ordinarily the crown would not prosecute someone for the actions of a toddler injuring another child, but the scenario here is a little bit more serious than that, which is why she finds herself charged with the offence," she said.

Mr Hynes' said the defendant and child's mother exchanged text messages about the injuries the day after the incident.

She later told police her child had caused the injuries to the baby's eye, the court heard.

The woman committed the offence while subject to probation. She has a history of drug, and dishonesty crimes.

The court heard the woman had a difficult upbringing and had been in numerous unhealthy relationships.

She battled drug addiction but was now engaging with counselling services.

The woman was sentenced to two years' probation and a conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Probation for mum who failed to watch over toddler, baby

