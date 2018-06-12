Probation and compo after drug and assault pleas

COMPO: A Gympie man has been ordered to pay compensation to a police officer he injured during a raid on his home.

A GYMPIE man has been ordered to pay $220 compensation to a police officer he assaulted during a drug raid on his home on October 15 last year.

Byron Adrian Orr-Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to obstructing police, and one each of permitting premises to be used for a drug offence and possession of marijuana and two pipes.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the obstructing charges were by far the most serious.

"They've got a job to do,” he said. "If you're going to fight them, you'll end up losing, you'll end up in court and ultimately you'll end up in jail,” he said, placing Orr-Harris on 12 months' probation.