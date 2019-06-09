Pro golfers to swing hard at Tin Can Bay this June

SHOT: Pro golfer Brett Rankin is one of the marquee players coming to the Tin Can Bay Country Club Pro-Am.

GOLF: The PGA Pro-Am Series will converge to the fairways of Tin Can Bay Country Club on Thursday, June 27 when professionals tee off for the pro-am.

The Tin Can Bay Country Club makes a welcomed return to the Ladbrokes PGA Pro-Am Series schedule following a 24-year absence.

Last year's Ladbrokes PGA Pro-Am Series Order of Merit winner Brett Rankin is looking to add the Tin Can Bay Country Club title to his list of victories.

"I'm excited and looking forward to seeing the course for the first time,” Rankin said.

"I'm feeling good about my game and I have been playing well over the last few months but most important it's great to have the opportunity to play a new event on our schedule.”

The field is stacked with quality professionals, including Steven Jeffress, Jacob Boyce, Paul Hayden and Jack Wilson.

A performer on the international stage, Jeffress will be one to watch as his skill and knowledge will prove beneficial around the Tin Can Bay layout.

"It's great to be back up here in the Gympie region competing again,” Jeffress said.

"I've heard it's a great course and the competition is going to be of the highest level.”