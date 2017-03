President Donald Trump shows off a signed executive order to reinstitute a policy barring any recipient of US assistance from performing or promoting abortions abroad with money they receive from non-US sources. A letter writer to the Gympie Times says the rights of unborn babies are ignored by pro-abortionists.

I FIND it sad that pro-abortionists are so strident in demanding the rights of one human being (the mother) be protected whilst completely ignoring the rights of another human being (the unborn child).

Then for them to equate the killing of a human being to just another surgical procedure similar to having an appendix removed defies logic and shows, unfortunately, we have dispensed with the humanity side in our advancements as a race.

Graeme Major,

Gympie.