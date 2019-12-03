Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Victoria McCloy, 22, and Geoffrey Bignell, 20, are missing.
Victoria McCloy, 22, and Geoffrey Bignell, 20, are missing.
News

Fundraiser to pay for private search for missing woman

3rd Dec 2019 12:50 PM

Friends of a woman missing in Western Australia's rugged south hope to conduct their own private search after the official effort was suspended.

Victoria McCloy, 22, and Geoffrey Bignell, 20, contacted family on November 22 to advise they had arrived safely at Bald Head in the Torndirrup National Park near Albany, where they planned to spend the weekend camping and fishing.

When they failed to return to Northam, a concerned relative travelled to the coastal peninsula and found their vehicle in a car park.

A land and sea search was launched, and Mr Bignell's body was found on Friday.

The search was called off on Sunday but will resume if authorities receive any fresh information, a police spokeswoman said.

A crowdfunding appeal to pay for a private search for Ms McCloy is one-third of its way to a $30,000 target.

"Tori's mother, Rachel, is the sole beneficiary of the funds raised and the money will be used by her in an effort to bring home her only child," the organisers said.

"We cannot give up just yet."

fundraiser geoffrey bignell missing search and rescue victoria mccloy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie’s favourite dentist ‘could have been locked in a lab’

        premium_icon Gympie’s favourite dentist ‘could have been locked in a lab’

        News Chance to balance science with skills leads to big win for dentist and community.

        The moment a lucky farmer checked his Gold Lotto ticket

        premium_icon The moment a lucky farmer checked his Gold Lotto ticket

        News It was three three days after the draw but what happened to this Gympie farmer was...

        School employee accessed 72 child porn files

        premium_icon School employee accessed 72 child porn files

        Crime School worker jailed with immediate parole, $1000 bond and probation

        Named: Five people due to appear in two Gympie courts today

        premium_icon Named: Five people due to appear in two Gympie courts today

        News Every court sitting day a number of people are required to attend Gympie courts on...