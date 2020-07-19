Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four prisoners have been placed into solitary confinement after an incident at Townsville Correctional Centre.
Four prisoners have been placed into solitary confinement after an incident at Townsville Correctional Centre.
Crime

Prisoners sprayed, sent to solitary after yard stand-off

by PATRICK BILLINGS
19th Jul 2020 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A disturbance at Townsville's jail has seen inmates doused with capsicum spray and placed in solitary confinement.

The four prisoners became non-compliant in a secure unit and barricaded themselves in the exercise yard around 10am.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the prisoners but were forced to deploy chemical agents, a statement from Queensland Corrective Services said.

All four were restrained without any further incident and taken to the Townsville Correctional Centre's detention unit.

No officers or prisoners were injured during the incident.

The officers involved were praised "for their professionalism and conduct" while dealing with the incident.

Originally published as Prisoners sprayed, sent to solitary after exercise yard stand-off

More Stories

crime editors picks prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        17 people wanted for questioning over Gympie region crimes

        premium_icon 17 people wanted for questioning over Gympie region crimes

        News Gympie police warn not to approach any of the people pictured

        Child hospitalised after snake bite

        premium_icon Child hospitalised after snake bite

        News Emergency crews were called to the city’s south last night

        Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

        premium_icon Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

        News Last year’s winners were Lee Hodgson and Barry Grainer - who will it be this...

        GAME ON: School slams Show Society for killing its markets

        premium_icon GAME ON: School slams Show Society for killing its markets

        News Show Society insists on holding new markets on same day as small school across road...