Prisoner allegedly raped in Queensland jail

POLICE and prison investigators have launched an investigation after a prisoner was allegedly raped by a fellow inmate inside Lotus Glen.

The man aged in his 40s had to be hospitalised on Tuesday afternoon following the alleged incident at the Tablelands correctional centre near Mareeba.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed the prisoner was treated after apparently self harming but was also "reporting that he had been assaulted by another prisoner".

The spokesman said he was returned to jail later that night.

Lotus Glen Correctional Centre, inside the facility which holds approximately 870 prisoners. Picture: Marc McCormack

"The alleged assault has been referred to the CSIU (Corrective Services Investigation Unit) for investigation," he said.

Police also confirmed the incident had been reported to them and they were investigating.

It comes as the facility continues to face overcrowding issues.

The QCS spokesman said the current capacity was 117 per cent, although this was slightly lower than the statewide average of 125 per cent.

The prison contains 696 cells, but 782 beds with several cells built to accommodate two prisoners if required.

There were 818 prisoners at the site yesterday.

Together Union's state secretary for correctional officers John Stack said the prisoner excess was increasing risk levels for both inmates and staff at Lotus Glen with prisoners being forced to share cells.

He said these types of incidents were not common but he had heard of them occurring before.

"The level of risk of these things does increase with overcrowding," he said.

Mr Stack said incidents of violence, including attacks on staff and fights between prisoners, was currently "through the roof" and staff were becoming even more concerned for their safety.

He said there were 277 assaults last year on staff at prisons around Queensland, with about a 46 per cent increase in staff assaults and over 100 per cent jump in prisoner on prisoner assaults.

"(Being hurt) is in the back of your mind all the time," he said.

He said the union was continuing its calls for more staff and other jails to be built to improve the current situation.