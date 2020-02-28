Menu
NOT GUILTY PLEA: Leigh John Urbano will face trial for supplying drugs in Woodford Correctional Centre.
Crime

Prisoner denies supplying drugs in jail

Danielle Buckley
28th Feb 2020 2:39 PM
A PRISONER has denied supplying drugs in jail after entering an eleventh-hour not guilty plea.

Leigh John Urbano was due to be sentenced for supplying buprenorphine to another prisoner of Woodford Correctional Centre on March 18, 2018.

But at Brisbane District Court on Friday the former Ipswich resident instead pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Urbano and a co-offender would now face trial later this year, the court was told.

Urbano had his bail enlarged but is in custody on other unknown matters. - NewsRegional

