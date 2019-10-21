Menu
Troy Allan Burley is on trial for raping and sexually abusing a fellow inmate at Wolston Correctional Centre.
Crime

Man allegedly raped while watching royal wedding

Danielle Buckley
21st Oct 2019 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:04 PM
THE trial has begun for a prisoner accused of raping another inmate in jail and sexually abusing him while watching the royal wedding on television.

Troy Allan Burley, 41, formerly of Ebbw Vale and Bundaberg, is on trial in the Brisbane District Court after pleading not guilty to three counts of rape, two sexual assault charges and one aggravated sexual assault charge.

During the first day of the trial, the court was told that Burley first abused the inmate in May 2018 at Wolston Correctional Centre when the royal wedding was on television.

A week later Burley forced the inmate to perform oral sex on him.

Crown prosecutor Jacqueline Ball told the court this happened on three separate occasions.

The victim was also allegedly subjected to a range of sex acts that NewsRegional has chosen not to describe due to their graphic nature.

The court was told that the abuse started with Burley biting and verbally attacking him but later escalated to sexual abuse.

Burley was represented by defence barrister Michael Bonasia in the trial that is expected to last three days.

The trial continues under Judge Jennifer Rosengren. - NewsRegional

