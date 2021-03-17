Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kirrily Hudson told Caloundra Magistrates Court that she had spent the $75,000 she fraudulently obtained over Snapchat. Picure: Social media.
Kirrily Hudson told Caloundra Magistrates Court that she had spent the $75,000 she fraudulently obtained over Snapchat. Picure: Social media.
Crime

Prison looms after teen’s 75k Snapchat scam

Laura Pettigrew
17th Mar 2021 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Coast teenager, who has spent $75,000 she fraudulently obtained over Snapchat, has been given a reality check with a jail sentence on the cards.

Kirrily Hudson told Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday that she had spent every cent of the money.

"I don't want to waste anyone's time, I did do it," she said.

She pleaded guilty to one count of fraud committed between May 1 and August 19 last year.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said it was very likely police would suggest imprisonment as an appropriate punishment and suggested Hudson talk to a lawyer.

Mum's clumsy break-in with bolt cutters 'doomed to fail'

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

He said it was a "a lot" of money and asked the 19-year-old if she was planning on going to jail.

"I've told some people … that you may as well go to jail today and just start serving a sentence, that's how serious this is," he said.

Hudson said she hadn't planned on going to jail and had no savings to pay for a lawyer.

She said she was denied legal aid as she worked full time.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter said Hudson was communicating with the victim over the social media platform Snapchat when she persuaded him to transfer the money.

Hudson had no criminal history.

Mr Madsen adjourned the matter so Hudson could get legal advice.

She will be sentenced on April 14.

fraud case online fraud scam scammers sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Premium Content Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Health Meatworks staff will be one sector of the public eligible for free COVID vaccines from Monday. Find your nearest clinic HERE:

        My First Year 2021: Don’t miss our Mega Gallery and feature

        My First Year 2021: Don’t miss our Mega Gallery and feature

        News Cherish this milestone forever with your own copy of My First Year 2021 - a special...

        REVEALED: First Gympie GP clinics to get COVID vaccine

        Premium Content REVEALED: First Gympie GP clinics to get COVID vaccine

        News Three medical practices in the region have been listed among 1000 sites nationwide...

        Kilkivan teacher, PhD candidate wants to help rural students

        Premium Content Kilkivan teacher, PhD candidate wants to help rural students

        News “This research is my contribution to improve the lifelong outcomes for people who...