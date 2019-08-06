Alleged prison escapee's long list of charges revealed

TUESDAY 6AM: LUI Tiaaleaiga's long list of charges has been revealed following a week-on the run.

Tiaaleaiga escaped from police custody at the Rockhampton Hospital on July 27 and spent over a week evading police.

During his time on the run, he even made a trip to South-East Queensland, allegedly driving to Brisbane and back before being captured on Saturday in Gladstone.

Police have confirmed the 26-year-old has been charged with one count each of escape lawful custody, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, stealing of a vehicle, serious assault of a police officer, unlawful entry of vehicle for committing an indictable offence used/threatened violence and dangerous operation of a vehicle and adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

He was also charged with two counts of evasion.

Tiaaleaiga is expected to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 19.

Lui Tiaaleaiga escaped from police custody on Sunday, July 28, while undergoing treatment at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

