Principal tackles sport and school

Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey has come in at No. 21.

ANTHONY Lanskey has been helping the region's youth as Gympie State High School's principal for more than two years.

But his influence in helping Gympie's future generations tackle their problems extends well beyond that.

Working his way down the Queensland coast throughout his life, from far north Queensland to Bundaberg and then to Gympie, Mr Lanskey has nurtured a passion for youth rugby league across the state.

He has held positions including chairman of the Wide Bay School Sports Board (which has helped grow the sport from Gympie to Kingaroy and Bundaberg) and president of Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League, (a position which he took one year ago), and Central Division Juniors Board Independent Director (from 2012-2014).

He has also played an important role as member of the the Queensland Rugby League Central Division Board.

Overall, it is a career involvement in regional rugby league of more than 20 years.

Off the sporting field, Mr Lanskey has been equally passionate about helping students achieve their dreams through the education system.

Along with his regular role at GSHS, he has also become an active part of helping grow education through the Gympie State Schools Administration alliance, an organisation comprised of other principals from across the region.