Prince Philip moved to another hospital

Prince Philip has been moved to a different hospital in London, and is expected to stay there until at least the end of this week, according to Buckingham Palace.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition," the palace announced today.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

Photographers captured images of the ambulance transporting Prince Philip around 10am this morning, local time, though the Duke himself was shielded by umbrellas as he left via a back exit.

RELATED: Philip calls Charles to his bedside

He was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital as a "precautionary measure" on February 16, making his time there his longest hospital stay to date.

The 99-year-old Duke will turn 100 on June 10.

His move comes a day after the Queen's former press secretary claimed Prince Charles had been asked to visit his father's bedside to discuss the royal family.

Dickie Arbiter, who served the Queen from 1988 to 2000, said the Duke of Edinburgh would have "requested" his son's presence when Prince Charles visited him the weekend before last.

Mr Arbiter told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat that the father-son visit was likely an emotional one.

"I think it was at the request of the Duke that the Prince of Wales visited," Mr Arbiter said.

"To lay the ground. Look the man is 99, he is in with an infection. My guess is that he will come out, he will walk out and he will go back to Windsor.

"But eventually he is going to die and he was just saying to Charles, 'One day you are going to be the leading man of the family.'"

Prince Charles was seen leaving the hospital last weekend with tears in his eyes after spending around 30 minutes with his father.

RELATED: Edward gives update on Philip's condition

Last Tuesday, the palace said Prince Philip was likely to remain in hospital for "several days". That statement also described his condition as "comfortable".

Meanwhile Prince Edward, the Queen's youngest child, told Sky News he had spoken to his father on the phone and the family were "keeping their fingers crossed".

The Earl of Wessex said the 99-year-old was "a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing. So we keep our fingers crossed."

Edward said the family had received "brilliant and lovely messages" and that "we really appreciate that and so does he".

Originally published as Prince Philip moved to another hospital