Prince Philip, 98, admitted to hospital

Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital for observation just days before Christmas, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

"The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition," it said in a statement on Friday.

"The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of his Royal Highness' doctor."

Prince Philip retired from public in 2017. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

The Duke of Edinburgh is receiving treatment for a pre-existing condition.

Prince Philip had been at the royal family's Sandringham estate in eastern England, where he and the Queen traditionally spend Christmas.

The palace said he did not travel by ambulance and it wasn't an emergency admission. ITV News' royal editor, Chris Ship, said the Duke "walked into the hospital" himself after being driven down from the estate.

The palace did not clarify what Philip's "pre-existing" condition was, but in April last year he was admitted to the same hospital for a hip operation.

In 2011 he also spent Christmas in hospital after an operation to clear a blocked artery in his heart.

He is now expected to remain in hospital for a few days.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 2010. Picture: Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images

The Queen & Duke Of Edinburgh have a loving and successful marriage. Picture: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images.

Prince Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving consort in British history.

He retired from public life in 2017 after carrying out more than 22,200 public engagements.

His admission to hospital comes after a tumultuous year for the royals that began when the Duke was involved in a car crash near Sandringham in January.

He was taken to hospital for a check-up after that collision and later surrended his driver's licence.

It also comes just one day after the Queen delivered her Queen's speech outlining the government's legislative program in parliament on Thursday.

The Queen then caught the train from King's Cross to King's Lynn in Norfolk on Friday.

Members of the royal family will join her at Sandringham over the next few days for their annual Christmas celebrations, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be absent.

Prince Harry and Meghan have chosen to spend baby Archie's first festive season elsewhere, as the family gathering can be "quite stressful", a royal source told The Sun.