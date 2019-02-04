Prince Charles’ unexpected gay admission

Prince Charles joked about “going gay”before he met and married Princess Diana. Picture: Getty Images

A FRUSTRATEDPrince Charles jokingly asked friend "shall I go gay?" as he struggled to find a wife.

The claims come in a new British documentary about the private lives of the royal heirs, fronted by UK TV presenter Jeremy Paxman, reports The Sun.

In Paxman on the Queen's Children, to be screened this week in the UK, the TV presenter speaks to friends of Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

One of Charles' good friends said he made his "go gay" comment before he had met his future wife Diana, claimed the Mirror.

Prince Charles married his longtime love Camilla in 2005. Picture: Getty Images

Discussing an old newspaper story about "potential brides" for the heir, Broderick Munro-Wilson tells Paxman: "I thought the only possibility was Caroline of Monaco."

But he said Charles was not tempted by any of his suitors and once joked: "Shall I go gay?"

Munro-Wilson says: "We all roared with laughter and moved on … They had a lot of fun."

In an interview in 1969, Charles revealed his struggles in love, adding: "You've got to remember when you marry, in my position, you're going to marry someone who perhaps one day will become Queen."

In 1973 Charles walked away from Camilla and spent eight months with the Navy in the Caribbean and in July Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles.

Charles was said to "absolutely heartbroken" and reportedly wrote to his uncle Lord Mountbatten saying "I suppose shall eventually get over it".

In a bid get over Camilla and find a potential wife the "playboy prince" then dated 20 women over a period of 10 years.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker- Bowles meet at a polo match in 1975 — wales royalty profile

Charles then married Diana in 1981 but their marriage broke down after it emerged he was having an affair with Camilla. The pair divorced in 1996.

Charles later rekindled his relationship Camilla and the two married in a civil service in 2005.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.