Prince Charles ‘in a state of despair’

Prince Charles is reportedly "in a state of despair" after his youngest son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey.

Royal author and Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl made the claim to the outlet on Monday.

"As Vanity Fair reported on Sunday, Harry was emailing his father to justify why he and Meghan had done the interview," Nicholl wrote. "Charles was said to be 'in a state of despair' according to a friend.

"For Prince Harry to say that he felt let down by his father must have been a difficult thing to say and hard for Charles to hear," royal author Sarah Gristwood also told the outlet.

"Now, just at a time when by and large Charles had started to look more like a popular king than one would have guessed, here's a major blow to his reputation," she shared. "That his son felt let down by him.

"It's hard to know if Harry is aware of the damage this has done. Did he actually intend to cast this damaging light on his father and his family? We don't know."

According to Nicholl, the palace will reportedly respond to the televised interview. However, she said they will take their time "and choose their words carefully".

Sources told Nicholl that Charles, along with Harry's older brother Prince William, "are very concerned" by the claims that were made in the interview. She also claimed palace aides were also caught off-guard by the allegations that were made by the Sussexes.

"Palace aides had feared the interview would make them look out of touch, but sources say they have been shocked by the severity of the allegations," Nicholl wrote. "The various households will be locked in crisis meetings for most of Monday as they work out the next steps."

Nicholl also shared that the Queen has not seen the interview, "but was briefed by aides over breakfast Monday morning". Her husband Prince Philip remains in hospital.

Charles previously faced backlash for another televised tell-all. Twenty-five years ago, Princess Diana gave a shocking interview to Panorama where she candidly discussed her marriage to the Prince of Wales.

The late royal famously said, "There were three of us in the marriage so it was a bit crowded," referring to Charles' relationship with his current wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

A representative for Charles did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Harry, 36, told Winfrey, the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money Diana had left him.

He said his relationship with Charles has been impacted. He even noted that Charles had stopped taking his phone calls.

"There is a lot to work through there," Harry said about his relationship with his father. "I feel really let down. He's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened."

Harry also acknowledged that he does not have a close relationship presently with his brother William, 38. He disputed rumours that he intentionally blindsided the Queen with his decision to split. He suspected the rumours came from the institution.

"I've never blindsided my grandmother," Harry said. "I have too much respect for her."

Harry and Markle, 39, married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son, Archie, was born a year later. She is currently pregnant with their second child.

