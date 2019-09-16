LOOKING FOR SEX: Prince Andrew sought Courtney’s love

Rock chick Courtney Love has alleged Prince Andrew once tried to seduce her - amid claims that they were introduced through paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal turned up at the star's house at 1am "looking for sex", shortly after being introduced to the disgraced financier, The Sun reports.

While they did not sleep together, Courtney - widow of Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain - has told friends Andrew was "very flirtatious".

The 55-year-old singer was among those recently named in Epstein's infamous black book.

She told a pal: "I was in bed when the doorbell rang at 1am, so put on my fluffy slippers and a dressing gown, and the Queen's second son was standing there with a protection officer, totally unannounced.

"He said he had got my address from a mutual friend and was looking to have a fun night in Hollywood, and apparently I could show him a good time.

"He seemed to be looking for sex and was quite flirtatious.

"I offered to make him a cup of tea, and thought it would be amusing to serve him it out of a vintage china cup with the Queen's face on it. We found it funny.

"We sat down on the sofa, by the fire, and that is when he got quite flirtatious.

"He asked me what I did all day, which I found quite offensive, so I quipped back, 'And what do you do all day, Prince?' He seemed amused.

"In the end he only stayed for around 45 minutes.

"Of all the things that have happened in my life, this truly is one of the most surreal things - and that is saying something."

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana (right) with wife Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean Cobain Picture: Terry McGinnis/WireImage

A photograph taken on the night in question was published in her memoirs, Dirty Blonde: The Diaries of Courtney Love.

In 2012, details of Epstein's so- called black book of contacts and close associates emerged after it was found by the FBI and subsequently leaked. Courtney's name was in it.

Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Alec Baldwin and Ralph Fiennes have also been cited in the late billionaire's network of contacts.

In July, Epstein was arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

It came more than a decade after his conviction for soliciting prostitution from underage girls, for which he was registered as a sex offender.

This time, the 66-year-old was accused of running a "vast network" of minors for sex, but pleaded not guilty.

Andrew, 59 - dubbed "Randy Andy" - has come under renewed scrutiny in recent weeks over his links to the tycoon, who was found hanged in his cell last month.

The Duke of York was named in US court papers by Virginia Giuffre, 35, who originally accused Epstein of keeping her as a "sex slave".

She claims she was forced on three occasions to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was just 17 years old.

Late disgraced financier and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: AP Photo

The Prince has vigorously denied the allegations, and has disputed a notorious photo of himself with his arm around the then teen.

A US judge struck out Ms Giuffre's claim against Prince Andrew in 2015, labelling it "immaterial" and "impertinent".

In a court deposition, she said she was 15 when she was approached by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell - Epstein's former lover - to give massages to the paedophile.

Last month, under-fire Andrew - who is eighth in line to the throne - released a lengthy statement ­distancing himself from his former friend.

He said: "During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year. I have stayed in a number of his residences.

"At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.

"I have tremendous sympathy for all those affected by his actions and behaviour."

Courtney Love attends the Sies Marjan front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 08, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty Images.

In a 2006 TV interview to promote her book, Courtney - who previously claimed to have met Andrew at Hay-On-Wye, when she was in the Welsh border town - said the royal came "looking for chicks".

At the time, the prince's spokesman admitted the father of two had visited the one-time addict's house but insisted he was not alone.

He added that it was "absolute nonsense" to suggest he went there looking for girls.

He claimed the episode referred to by Courtney happened in 2000 - a year after Andrew claims to have first formally met Epstein.

Courtney Love during 2000 Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc.

Courtney rose to fame as the lead vocalist in alternative rock band, Hole in the late 1980s.

She enjoyed a turbulent romance with Kurt, and got pregnant within weeks of dating him. They married in 1992 after four months together.

The couple battled drug addictions, and both had spells in rehab trying to come off heroin. Kurt killed himself in 1994, aged 27.

Today Courtney is teetotal.

The recovering opioid addict was last week involved in a social media spat with OxyContin heiress Joss Sackler after turning down a big money offer to attend a show for her fashion line.

PRINCE ANDREW GOES TO CHURCH WITH THE QUEEN

Smirking Prince Andrew has been snapped leaving church with the Queen as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues to swirl around him.

The Duke of York seemed upbeat and relaxed next to his mother as they made their way to a church service near Balmoral.

Andrew, 59, missed last month's service with Her Majesty after pictures emerged of him inside paedo pal Epstein's mansion in 2010.

But the pair put on a show of unity today as they travelled in the same car ahead of the rest of the family, who have been staying at the Queen's summer residence.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives with her son Prince Andrew, at Crathie Kirk to attend a Sunday morning church service near Balmoral, Scotland. Picture: AP

The monarch, 93, looked incredible in a bright pink coat and hat, which was adorned with white flowers.

Andrew has faced continued scrutiny over his relationship with paedo Epstein, who hanged himself on August 10 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

His public engagements in Northern Ireland have been cancelled by hosts over his friendship with the billionaire.

A ceremony at Portrush railway station to mark its £5 million ($A 9 million) was among a string of events to be scrapped last week.

Cancellations at the station and other undisclosed venues were made by the venue chiefs, not the Royal Family.

One organiser reportedly expressed concerns his presence would "change the narrative" surrounding their event.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves with her son Prince Andrew, at Crathie Kirk after attending a Sunday morning church service near Balmoral, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Picture: AP

ROYAL SEX CLAIMS

The Sun revealed today that Andrew allegedly tried to seduce Courtney Love, the latest of a long string of allegations made against Andrew since Epstein's death.

The financier's alleged sex slave Virginia Roberts claims she had sex with the prince aged 17 - which he strongly denies.

Ms Roberts, 36, who now uses the surname Giuffre, had her claims against the royal thrown out by a judge who deemed them "immaterial" to her defamation case against "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell.

Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre) says Palm Beach multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually when she was 16. Picture: Supplied

Prince Andrew released a statement condemning his former pal, while Buckingham Palace said the Duke of York would help authorities in any investigations into the disgraced millionaire.

The Duke was last pictured with Epstein in New York in 2010 after the hedge fund manager had been released from prison and was a registered sex offender.

He was infamously pictured with his arm around Ms Roberts at Ms Maxwell's home in London in 2001.

She once again spoke out about the Duke last month, saying Andrew should "come clean" about their alleged encounters.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York smiles and shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during the visit to Westminster Abbey on June 03, 2019 in London, England. Picture: Getty

At least five women who say they were abused by Epstein have filed lawsuits against his £458 million ($A833 million) estate after the paedo killed himself.

All said Epstein used a "vast enterprise" of associates to recruit them, subject them to unwanted sex acts and keep them under his control.

He was arrested on July 6 over claims he was involved in the sex-trafficking of dozens of girls as young as 14 from at least 2002 until 2005.

This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.