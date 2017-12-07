Prime time for holiday catch

HAPPY DAYS: Keen young Angler, Xavier Chong was happy to land this 33cm whiting in the dirty water in the lower Maroochy River.

Offshore

GOOD conditions early today becoming choppy in the afternoon with winds north to northeasterly 10 to 15 knots, reaching up to 20 knots in the afternoon with seas 1m to 1.5m.

Tomorrow morning will be good with choppy seas for the afternoon as winds will be variable about 10 knots becoming northeast to southeasterly 10 to 15 knots during the day then tending south to southeasterly 15 to 20 knots during the afternoon with seas below one metre, increasing to 1m to 1.5m south of Maroochydore during the evening.

There have been good catches of Spanish mackerel, long tail tuna, grass sweetlip and venus tusk fish from the Blinker.

Also amberjacks, sweetlip parrot and snapper from Murphy's Reef. Tusk fish, snapper, pearl perch and Spanish mackerel from Caloundra 12 mile.

Double Island Point has sea perch, snapper, moses perch, coral trout and gold band snapper.

North reef had a few mackerel, cobia, moses perch, grass sweetlip, quality pearl perch, coral bream, venus tusk fish and Maori cod.

Massouds Reef had maori cod, venus tusk fish, grass sweetlip and small mouth nannygai.

Wide of Double Island Point has had quality catches of Spanish mackerel, mahi mahi, pearl perch, cod, tusk fish and scarlet sea perch.

The wider grounds off NE Rainbow Beach had quality catches of pearl perch, red emperor, cod, tusk fish and amberjack.

Pearl perch, red emperor, tuskfish, snapper, moses perch and scarlet sea perch about 15nm east of the Wide Bay Bar.

Off Hervey Bay are spotty mackerel broad barred mackerel and mac tuna in Platypus Bay.

A few good grassy sweetlip, blackall, cod, school mackerel and the odd good trout on the inshore reefs.

Still numbers of small black marlin inside Fraser this week.

Nice threadfin salmon, grunter and jacks in the lower Susan and Mary Rivers.

Good quality grunter bream, flathead and whiting as well as threadfin salmon from River Heads and throughout the Great Sandy Straits. Queenfish, tailor and coral trout from Woody Island.

There have been some good quality whiting and a few garfish feeding along the beaches between Urangan and Burrum Heads.

Trevally, long tail tuna, broad barred mackerel and Spanish mackerel off the Urangan Pier. Banana prawns are running in most river systems at the moment.

Shaun Francis: "I went out off the bags at Maroochydore in the wet conditions this week. The third cast got me a green back tailor in the muddy water in the surf." Contributed

Estuaries, dams and beaches

At Fraser Island the tailor are still around so Indian Heads to Waddy Point will be worth targeting. There have been good dart, whiting, trevally, bream along the eastern beaches gutters.

Rainbow Beach has tailor, bream, mackerel and snapper off the rocks at Double Island Point. Mac tuna from the barge crossing channel.

Tailor, bream, flathead and dart along the beaches and Inskip Point. Tailor from Middle Rock.

Flathead, dart and the odd tailor between Rainbow and Double Island Point. Mangrove jack, flathead and estuary cod in Kauri Creek.

Flathead on plastics and hard lures from Tuan and Poona.

Local dams and rivers

It is the closed season for wild barra, but in the lakes and impoundments the action will be on fire. Remember fishing in the dams will require a Stocked Impoundment Permit Scheme Permit.

Borumba Dam has bass and saratoga hitting surface lures at dawn and dusk in timbers and shallow areas.

All the local dams are producing plenty of good quality bass, saratoga and yellowbelly at present despite of the heavy rainfall in some of the areas.

Quality bass and golden perch on trolled lures from the junctions and barber pole in Boondooma Dam. Deep diving lures are working well along the drops offs in Lake McDonald.

Noosa has whiting, tailor and a few grunter in the lower river. Big flathead, bream and golden trevally from the river mouth. Big flathead and trevally in Woods bays.

Mangrove Jack in the canals and along Tewantin Reach. Mud crabs throughout the river and canal systems.

David McDonald with a nice bass from the Mary River. Contributed

Maroochydore has a few good tailor off the sand bags at the river mouth. Grunter bream, bream and whiting throughout the lower river.

Golden trevally and two nice jew at 75cm and a mangrove jack caught yesterday near the Cod Hole.

Flathead from Cotton Tree, Chambers Island and Picnic Point. Reports of good mud crabs throughout the river.

Mooloolaba has had a few big cod feeding as well as, bream, grunter and golden trevally from the boat moorings.

Whiting and grunter bream from La Balsa and basin.

Whiting and a few jack to 52cm from Mountain Creek and above the twin bridges area.

Jacks and golden trevally in Kawana Waters canal system around structures. Mud crabs throughout including the lower river and canals.

Caloundra has a few tailor around the bar at dawn and dusk. Flathead, a few golden trevally and bream from the boardwalk.

Whiting from Golden Beach and the banks throughout the northern passage. Bream and flathead feeding around the bar.

Grunter and flathead from Bells Creek through to Roy's Road stretch.

Muddies throughout the Pumicestone Passage and the creeks that feed into the Passage.

