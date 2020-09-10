Prime site up for grabs in the heart of Gympie

A HISTORICAL piece of Gympie’s heritage heartland is up for grabs in the form of an 800sq m shop in Upper Mary St.

The business, which was once the Dunlop/ICB and is now home to Gympie Pet Supplies, is on the market for offers of $500,000 or higher.

The building has been on the market for more than 1000 days.

It was last sold in 2005 for $423,500.

The owner is listening to offers of $500,000 or higher.

The only other time it is recorded to have changed hands was in 1979, when it sold for $125,000.

The two-level shop has its own parking (accessed from Reef St), and is nestled next to the popular Empire Hotel and opposite some of Gympie’s most popular cafes.

The street itself was recently upgraded by Gympie Regional Council in an effort to make it better for pedestrian traffic.