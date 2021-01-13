Prime Mary Valley business hits the market

ON THE MARKET: 20 Hasthorpe Road at Kandanga is an accommodation and venue business that is for sale.

A KANDANGA accommodation and venue business is on the market, with property agents calling for expressions of interest.

The modern accommodation and functions venue at 20 Hasthorpe Road, Kandanga, is for sale on a walk-in, walk-out basis.

The 10.1ha asset, which currently operates as Honeybee Country Accommodation, is being marketed and sold by Ray White Commercial Noosa and Sunshine Coast North Property Consultant Louisa Blennerhassett.

“This asset represents a rare opportunity to purchase a near-new accommodation, functions and weddings facility on a walk in, walk out basis,” Ms Blennerhassett said.

“All the hard work at this property has already been done - it has been developed to suit a wide range of operations including disability respite care, corporate events and functions, weddings, and general accommodation.

“Developed over the last six years, all aspects of the property are in as-new condition and fully approved. No expense has been spared in the base level infrastructure for the property including water, stormwater drainage, landscaping, and pathways.

“The property has been run over the last few years as a popular weddings and functions venue with several group bookings returning regularly.

“Given the strong growth of the local area as a tourism and events destination, the timing is perfect for a new owner to make their mark on this beautiful, established venue.”

Expressions of interest close on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 4pm.

Features of the property include:

