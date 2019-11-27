Primary school paedophile jailed for another vile attack

AN AFTER school care director - already in jail for abusing a young girl in his care - has been sentenced to a further two years and six months behind bars for indecently assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Former out of school hours carer (OSHC) Brenton Kelly Dickson, 39, was sentenced in the District Court on Wednesday for aggravated indecent assault at a primary school in 2007.

During the hearing, Dickson - who appeared from jail via video link - kept his head bowed while Chief Judge Michael Evans handed down the verdict.

He was sentenced to two years and six months behind bars - increasing his overall sentence to seven years and six months with a five-year non-parole period.

Chief Judge Evans said sentencing discounts were void because Dickson continued to deny the crime.

In sentencing, Chief Judge Evans said Dickson's crime was opportunistic and "took away (the victim's) innocence", leaving her with many ongoing emotional problems.

"She has had trouble engaging in and developing relationships and is already anxious about the safety of any children she may have in the future," he said.

"(But) to her credit, she is refusing to be defined by what you did to her.

"She is trying to be strong and is studying at university and preparing to become a teacher."

The court heard Dickson - already serving a minimum three-year prison term for his "insidious and evil" abuse of a girl in his care in 2016 - preyed on the girl while she played on a computer. He was found guilty in January.

The girl, now in her early 20s and referred to as 'S' during the hearing, was sitting alone when Dickson asked if he could "give her a back rub".

"S felt uncomfortable … You then placed your hands underneath her T-shirt and rubbed her bare back," Chief Judge Evans said.

"You moved your hands up and down and eventually slid your hand around her rib cage, onto her chest and cupped and fondled her breasts.

"You commented that she should 'really start wearing a bra'."

Brenton Kelly Dickson is assaulted as he leaves District Court by the relative of an alleged victim in 2017.

Chief Judge Evans said a doctor's assessment found Dickson did not meet the "criteria for paedophilia disorder", but his sexual attraction to legally underage minors remained a "significant area of concern".

In March, 'S', who cannot be identified for legal reasons, faced the convicted predator in court and condemned him for "changing everything".

After the verdict on Wednesday, she left the court visibly upset, too distraught to comment on the outcome.

In 2016, Dickson, formerly of Elizabeth Grove, stood trial accused of abusing multiple girls at a northern suburbs OSHC facility. He was only convicted of one offence and was jailed.

Discussion of that case on social media prompted 'S' to come forward.

Dickson has been attacked outside court twice by furious families.