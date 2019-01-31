‘People stand around being right, while people are dying’

A shrine for Jacob Langford who lost his life to a drug overdose at the festival 2017.

HUNDREDS of people gathered at Gosford Anglican Church to farewell 19-year-old Alex Ross-King, the teen who tragically became the fifth person to die from a suspected overdose at a NSW music festival this summer.

19-year-old Alex Ross-King, who died of a suspected drug overdose at the FOMO music festival. Picture: Facebook

More than 500 of Ms Ross-King's family and friends packed into the service yesterday to remember the popular teenager who was saving money to go travelling before her death after the FOMO music festival in Parramatta on January 12.

Father Rod Bower, who conducted the service, followed up with a post online that those who attended had been left "devastated" by her untimely death and questioned why "young people are still dying".

"(They) did something that no one should have to do," he said.

"We stood beside a coffin containing the body of a 19-year-old person who had the potential for a long and fulfilling life.

"Why were we there?

Festival goers at the Fomo Music Festival. Picture: David Swift.

"Many commentators have said we were there because young people sometimes make poor choices, and they are right. They also say that young adults need to take responsibility for their actions, and they are right. Others suggest that "pill testing" is not the answer and they are right, although I do believe that it is part of the question.

"There seems to me that there are a lot of people standing around being "right", while young people are still dying.

Father Rod Bower posting to the Anglican Parish of Gosford Facebook page. Picture: Facebook

"Which for me prompts the question:

"When will we love our kids more than we love being right?"

Ms Ross-King's death - along with the deaths of the four other young people - has sparked a massive debate in NSW on how to handle a growing problem with party drugs, including the powerful substance MDMA.

One of Alex's closest friends previously told The Daily Telegraph that teenager was not a drug taker and was an "alcohol girl" before her sudden death after a dance rave.

"I was really close with her and she never took drugs," the friend said.

"I just knew she never took drugs, she was always an alcohol girl, she'd have it all under control and was happy to just drink."