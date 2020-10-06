Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Previously unknown’ spider discovered on bin

6th Oct 2020 10:49 AM

 

 

A former zookeeper has discovered what appears to be a new type of spider as she took the bins out at her home south of Sydney.

Amanda De George spotted the bright blue eyes of the tiny jumping spider moving along her recycling bin at Thirroul, near Wollongong south of Sydney, in June posting it to a Facebook group of spider fans and scientists seeking help to identify it.

One member of the Australian Spider Identification Page is Museums Victoria taxonomist Joseph Schubert, who informed Ms De George she'd stumbled across a previously unknown species.

Amanda De George spotted the new spider on her recycling bins. Picture: Amanda De George / Facebook
Amanda De George spotted the new spider on her recycling bins. Picture: Amanda De George / Facebook


Ms De George captured the spider after more than three months of searching her garden, and sent it via express post to Mr Schubert's Melbourne home for him to take a better look.

Mr Schubert recently identified seven different types of spider but said at the time there was likely more out there we didn't know about.

Mr Schubert is now in the process of writing a paper identifying the new spider, and it's possible that it could be named after Ms De George in the process.

"It's really cool to think that I've been able to contribute something to science," Ms De George told the Sydney Morning Herald, describing the find as "the pinnacle for me".

"It's all downhill from here," she said.

Originally published as 'Previously unknown' spider discovered on bin

More Stories

editors picks nsw recycling bin spider

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News The Premier has urged Queenslanders to allow her to get on with the job of dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and the state’s economic recovery.

        2 names in Gympie court today

        Premium Content 2 names in Gympie court today

        News The list of people appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today:

        7 full-on things that happened over the long weekend

        Premium Content 7 full-on things that happened over the long weekend

        News Fires, crashes, rescues and run-ins with wildlife kept emergency services busy...

        Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Premium Content Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Politics Queenslanders have been implored not to waste their vote