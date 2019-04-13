PREVIEW: What you should know about the 2019 Gympie Show

EXCITING: The countdown to this year's Gympie Show is on.

EXCITING: The countdown to this year's Gympie Show is on. Josh Preston

A HOST of new features will add to the old favourites at this year's Gympie Show as the countdown ticks under 33 days.

Aussie FMX, one of the top professional freestyle motocross teams in the country includes Gympie rider Zac Mackenzie. It will perform jaw-dropping demonstrations.

Vanderfield Gympie will feature its vintage John Deere display.

The famed Machinery Alley Bar will return after a long absence.

There will be a long list of attractions - Cattle Dogs, Barrel Racing, the Gympie Regional Council Show Rodeo, woodchopping, whip cracking, and the Super Bull Challenge on Thursday night.

Zinc96 will sponsor the quirky Cowpat lotto, with $1000 going to the showgoer who picks the lucky square.

A revamped ticketing system will see the Gympie District Show Society place a bigger emphasis on online ticket buying this year, with numerous incentives to book through the web.

Pre-purchased tickets will be cheaper than those on offer at the gate, with a "fast gate” open from 9am-3pm on Show Friday available to online purchasers to beat the Exhibition Rd traffic with exclusive alternative routes provided the Normanby Bridge and Power Rd.

Tickets will also be sold during show week at Gympie Central and Goldfields Plaza from Wednesday May 8 to Wednesday May 15.

Also coming up is the return of the Gympie Show Ball, where the 2019 Showgirl will be crowned at the Hamilton Hall.

"Everyone Needs a Farmer” will be the theme of this year's ball, with tickets at $50 a head and a two-course dinner provided.

Attendees are advised to arrive at 6pm for a 6.30 start.

Tickets are available at sunshinecoasttickets.com.au.

Find out more about this year's show at www.gympieshow.com.au, and stay tuned for more show previews in The Gympie Times.