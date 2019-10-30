Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Phillipe and Tamara Duprat drove 3000kms from the Gold Coast to be married at the Tip of Australia. Picture: SUPPLIED
Phillipe and Tamara Duprat drove 3000kms from the Gold Coast to be married at the Tip of Australia. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dating

‘Pretty special’: Couple ties knot at the tip of Cape York

by Peter Carruthers
30th Oct 2019 9:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A couple has gone the extra mile to create a wedding day at "the tip" that can't be topped.

Phillipe and Tamara Duprat flew a marriage celebrant to Bamaga in Cape York then drove them the 15km to reach North Point, Australia's most northern land mass.

 

The wedding party at the Tip of Australia made up of Scott Rielly, groom and bride Phillipe and Tamara Duprat with Sarah Rielly, ring boy Kye Rielly and Mouse the dog. Picture: SUPPLIED
The wedding party at the Tip of Australia made up of Scott Rielly, groom and bride Phillipe and Tamara Duprat with Sarah Rielly, ring boy Kye Rielly and Mouse the dog. Picture: SUPPLIED

At the tail end of the Cape York visitor season, the couple drove 3000km, with their best outfits in vacuum-sealed bags ready for ironing at the completion of the trip to the tip.

Mr Duprat said the trip was planned in advance and the high cost of weddings on the Gold Coast meant it was cheaper for the couple to fly a celebrant in for the occasion.

 

Phillipe and Tamara Duprat drove 3000km from the Gold Coast to be married at the Tip of Australia. Picture: SUPPLIED
Phillipe and Tamara Duprat drove 3000km from the Gold Coast to be married at the Tip of Australia. Picture: SUPPLIED

 

"And a friend suggested why not tie the knot while you are up there," he said.

"It's one to remember, I don't know anyone else that has been married on the Tip before. It's pretty special."

Now the couple will enjoy the best of Far North Queensland hospitality when they honeymoon in Cairns, newly married Mr Duprat told the Cairns Post.

 

Do you get married in an unusual location? Let us know in the comments below!

cape york marriage phillipe and tamara duprat wedding

Top Stories

    Alleged woodchip murder: Witness heard screams of stop

    premium_icon Alleged woodchip murder: Witness heard screams of stop

    Crime Witness Cassandra Beckers told the Gympie court she had heard someone yell “Stop!” with some level of distress.

    Disgust at council’s dismissal of old man’s request for better footpath

    premium_icon Disgust at council’s dismissal of old man’s request for better...

    News ALMOST 100 years on and still no footpath! I read in The Gympie Times on Wednesday...

    Devils president determined to keep reigns on Sunny Coast comp tight

    premium_icon Devils president determined to keep reigns on Sunny Coast comp...

    News Gympie Devils boss has signed on for another year and has goals he hopes to achieve...

    12 Ways to celebrate Halloween in Gympie and 23 haunted houses to visit

    premium_icon 12 Ways to celebrate Halloween in Gympie and 23 haunted houses...

    News There’s plenty on offer in and around Gympie for Halloween this year. Here’s a...