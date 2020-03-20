Pretty ‘s...’ without a licence

BLOOD TEST: A Gympie man has told a court he has found life “pretty s...,” but better than being dead.

“PRETTY s …” was the response when Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan asked former West Gladstone drink driver Nathan Barry Bayliss to describe life without driving.

“Lucky to be alive,” was the response from Mr Callaghan.

Bayliss, 28, now of Gympie, pleaded guilty to driving on Noosa Rd, Mothar Mountain, with an alcohol content of .119 per cent on November 23.

The court was told police attended Gympie Hospital for a blood sample after arranging ambulance transport. They had found Bayliss “ covered in mud and extremely dazed and confused,” the court was told.

Bayliss had written off his uninsured $11,000 car, something Mr Callaghan said diminished the need for deterrence.

Noting that Bayliss had been without his licence since the crash, he asked Bayliss: “How’d that going so far?”

“Pretty s…,” Bayliss replied

““Oh well, lucky to be alive I guess,” Mr Callaghan said, fining Bayliss $400 and disqualifying him for a further three months, on top of the two months he has already been unable to drive.