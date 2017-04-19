Pretty awful tree makes a big show in Gympie

NOT SO GOOD: Seed pods on the golden rain tree are a stand-out feature and follow yellow flowers.

VERY prominent in gardens around the area at present is a tree with initially masses of yellow flowers that quickly turn into pink/red seed pods.

What is it?

It has become more obvious as the trees have increased in size and numbers over the past decade.

The common name is golden rain tree, a native of Taiwan, and while it is attractive it is causing serious environmental weed concerns in many areas.

Prolific seed pods result in large numbers of hard black seeds.

Birds are attracted to the seeds but because of the very hard seed many pass through undigested and can germinate.

Small clumps of seedlings are often found, but after a short period one seems to beat the others.

If you have a tree that goes to seed it is pretty certain that there will be lots of small seedlings in a year or two.

Golden rain trees provide a good summer shade cover, but lose leaves in the cooler months, creating a mess.

They should not even be anywhere near a list of trees to be considered for street paintings as the combination of leaves and seed pods create a lot of problems.

Some golden rain trees have small hairs on the leaves that can prove an irritant to some people, and the tree's pollen has proven to be a hay fever and allergy trigger.