PREPPIES: My First Year 2021 is coming soon, Gympie!

Shelley Strachan
15th Mar 2021 6:30 AM
It‘s that time of year when The Gympie Times captures the beautiful bright smiles of every Prep class and student in the Gympie region.

500+ PREPPIES: All the first year photos from Gympie region schools in 2020

For the past few weeks, from Tiaro to Goomeri to Rainbow Beach and down to Pomona and the Mary Valley, photographer Patrick Woods has been busy visiting each school big and small to capture the region’s new school starters.

Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20k

The photos are gorgeous.

If you‘ve subscribed to reach this article, thanks very much. You will be able to see all the hundreds of smiling faces when we release our special feature in the next week.

And if you’re a bit old school, we will even feature all the Gympie Preppies in a very special edition of The Courier Mail on March 24.

