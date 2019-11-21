PREPARE TO LEAVE: Cinnabar fire fast moving, unpredictable

Fire crews are battling a large grass fire near the Wide Bay Highway at Cinnabar and police are directing traffic because of the thick smoke.

Fire crews are battling a large grass fire near the Wide Bay Highway at Cinnabar and police are directing traffic because of the thick smoke.

UPDATE: Thursday, November 21 12.45pm

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Cinnabar and conditions could get worse.

Residents need to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan.

If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 12.35pm Thursday 21 November, a large, fast-moving and unpredictable fire is burning near Wide Bay Highway and Coleman Siding Road.

The fire is travelling in a south-westerly direction towards Kinbombi Road and Boonaravale Road. The fire may impact Kinbombi Road.

Fire crews and waterbombing aircraft are working to contain the fire, but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

EARLIER Thursday November 21:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advise there is a bushfire in Cinnabar.

You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

Currently as at 12.10pm Thursday 21 November, a bushfire is burning near the Wide Bay Highway and Coleman Siding Road travelling in a south-westerly direction.

Multiple crews are currently on scene working to contain the fire.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

•Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

•If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

•If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

•Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

•If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

•Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

•Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

•Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

•Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

•Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

•Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

•Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

•Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

•Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

•For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

•For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.

Earlier...

Cinnabar (south-west of Kilkivan) - grass fire as at 11.40am Thurs 21 Nov

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on scene at a grass fire burning near Wide Bay Highway and Coleman Siding Road, Cinnabar. Crews are working to contain the fire. Residents may be affected by a smoke haze, which may impact the Wide Bay Highway. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by.

EARLIER:

POLICE are directing traffic through thick smoke on the Wide Bay Highway caused by a large grassfire burning near the highway since early this morning.

Five firefighter crews are on the scene and another three are enroute. In addition, police have been called in to direct traffic after a number of firefighters were almost struck by vehicles driving through the thick smoke.

Authorities have asked motorists to avoid driving from Goomeri towards Gympie because of the hazard posed by the fire and the thick smoke.

The out of control grassfire is burning near Cinnabar, about 10km from Goomeri.

Fire

The fire is burning on the eastern side of the Wide Bay Highway and fireys are trying to contain it. There are reports it had jumped the highway and was possibly threatening some homes.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) state crews are on scene near Wide Bay Highway and Coleman Siding Road, Cinnabar. They are working to contain the fire.

Residents may be affected by a smoke haze, which may impact the Wide Bay Highway.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.