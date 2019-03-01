Prep photos kick off around Gympie region
PREP classes around the Gympie Region have been getting their class photos taken over the last few weeks as The Gympie Times' My First Year photo feature takes shape.
Our photographer Troy Jegers has visited about 30 schools to photograph Prep students who have started their schooling careers this year.
Schools as far as Tiaro and Bauple in the north and Imbil the south, all the way out to the South Burnett in the west have geared up for their time to shine.
The yearly feature showcases every student who walks through school doors.
Cooloola Christian College and Chatsworth preppies had their best smiles on today for our photographer and their photos are looking awesome.
The Gympie Times My First Year Prep feature will be published March 27 as well as online.