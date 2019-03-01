Menu
News

Prep photos kick off around Gympie region

Shelley Strachan
by
1st Mar 2019 5:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREP classes around the Gympie Region have been getting their class photos taken over the last few weeks as The Gympie Times' My First Year photo feature takes shape.

Our photographer Troy Jegers has visited about 30 schools to photograph Prep students who have started their schooling careers this year.

Gympie Times photographer Troy Jegers.
Gympie Times photographer Troy Jegers. Renee Albrecht

Schools as far as Tiaro and Bauple in the north and Imbil the south, all the way out to the South Burnett in the west have geared up for their time to shine.

The yearly feature showcases every student who walks through school doors.

Cooloola Christian College and Chatsworth preppies had their best smiles on today for our photographer and their photos are looking awesome.

The Gympie Times My First Year Prep feature will be published March 27 as well as online.

Prep students from all Gympie primary schools will feature in our special My First Year edition which will be published online on this website, and in The Gympie Times on Wednesday, March 27.
Prep students from all Gympie primary schools will feature in our special My First Year edition which will be published online on this website, and in The Gympie Times on Wednesday, March 27. Troy Jegers
gympie education my first year my first year 2019 prep 2019 prep students
Gympie Times

