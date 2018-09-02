PREMIERS: Our Gympie Cats have won the AFL Wide Bay flag

AUSSIE RULES: They've done it!

Our Gympie Cats have taken out the AFL Wide Bay Premiership crown, defeating the Hervey Bay Bombers 14.11 (95) to 10.5 (65) at Norm McLean Oval to complete one of the most remarkable stories in the history of Gympie sport.

Under first-year coach Courtney Findlay and featuring a host of players from the disbanded Pomona Football Club, the new look Cats came all the way from the bottom of last year's ladder to achieve ultimate glory in their first season as part of the Wide Bay competition.

We'll have the full wash up and comprehensive photo gallery from tonight's miraculous win - and the whole miraculous season - this week in The Gympie Times.

Congratulations, Catters!