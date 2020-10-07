Queensland's Premier says she will work "right up until Christmas" to deliver a budget for the state, should she be returned to power on October 31.

Annastacia Palaszczuk begins the second day of the state election campaign trail in Mt Isa, north west Queensland.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she'll work right up until Christmas to deliver a budget. Picture: Jono Searle

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says if re-elected she will work right up until Christmas to deliver a budget. Picture: Dan Peled

The seat of Traeger is the state's safest seat, held by Robbie Katter of Katter's Australian Party with a margin of 28.5 per cent.In the lead up to the campaign, Ms Palaszczuk has been criticised by Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington for "not having a budget", however Ms Palaszczuk has been quick to respond.

"You don't get the figures until the federal budget comes out. Now that's out, we can be certain about forward estimates," she told ABC Radio on Wednesday morning.

"If we are re-elected, we will have the budget before the end of the year … We will work right up until Christmas if we have to."Ms Palaszczuk also told ABC Radio that she expects the campaign against her in the upcoming state election to be "nasty and personal."

The majority of voters don't trust Deb Frecklington to run the state's economic recovery, according to The Courier-Mail's YouGov Poll. Picture: Attila Csaszar

Ms Palaszczuk's budget pledge comes as a new YouGov poll, carried out by The Courier Mail, reveals Queenslanders trust Ms Palaszczuk's Labor Party over Ms Frecklington's LNP to manage the state's economic recovery and create jobs.

The Premier's dominance on the topic of the economy extends to every region across the state, according to the poll, with 40 per cent of the 2000 respondents favouring Ms Palaszczuk, compared to 27 per cent for the LNP.

Originally published as Premier's budget promise as she declares 'I'm the underdog'