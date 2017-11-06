News

Premier's bold plan to upgrade Bruce Hwy

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk will today outline a billion-dollar-a-year vision to upgrade the Bruce Hwy to help build on record exports, create regional jobs and improve flood prone hotspots.

The bold plan includes a commitment to deliver the last section and missing link of the Cooroy to Curra project.

"The stretch of the Bruce Hwy between Cooroy and Curra was one of the most dangerous sections of the National Land Transport Network," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Major upgrade works on this section have increased capacity and most importantly improved safety but there is more work to do.

"Section C is nearing completion, so now attention is on the final section D.

"The final stage of this project between Woondum and Curra will create a Gympie bypass and complete the project which is more than 60km long."

The state and federal governments committed $50m towards the planning of Section D last year.

Ms Palaszczuk said if re-elected her government would commit 20 per cent share of the project to construct the missing link.

The project would build on the Bruce Hwy work undertaken, including the major Caloundra Rd to Sunshine Mwy upgrade.

Ms Palaszczuk said under the Future-proofing the Bruce plan, a Bruce Highway Trust would identify priorities through a 15-year forward plan and invest $1b in projects under five-year action plans.

Related Items

Topics:  bruce highway labor premier annastacia palaszczuk qldelection2017

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

BREAKING: Massive news about the Bruce Hwy

BREAKING: Massive news about the Bruce Hwy

Big announcement from the Premier's office exciting news for Gympie region motorists

More staff not the answer to Gympie Hospital wait times

QUIZZED: John-Paul Langbroek was in Gympie last week.

Mr Langbroek was in Gympie last week

'We're not the fun police' says magistrate with a message

Former Gympie Magistrate Maxine Baldwin in on the move after nine years as the region's top judicial officer.

Former Gympie magistrate leaves us with some food for thought

'I want Rainbow Beach to have a surf culture'

Learn to Surf - Jason O'Mara, Angela O'Mara (from Warwick), JD Stewart (Owner Surf School), Phil Mann from Warwick.

Learn to surf at rainbow Beach

Local Partners