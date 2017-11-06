Premier's bold plan to upgrade Bruce Hwy

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk will today outline a billion-dollar-a-year vision to upgrade the Bruce Hwy to help build on record exports, create regional jobs and improve flood prone hotspots.

The bold plan includes a commitment to deliver the last section and missing link of the Cooroy to Curra project.

"The stretch of the Bruce Hwy between Cooroy and Curra was one of the most dangerous sections of the National Land Transport Network," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Major upgrade works on this section have increased capacity and most importantly improved safety but there is more work to do.

"Section C is nearing completion, so now attention is on the final section D.

"The final stage of this project between Woondum and Curra will create a Gympie bypass and complete the project which is more than 60km long."

The state and federal governments committed $50m towards the planning of Section D last year.

Ms Palaszczuk said if re-elected her government would commit 20 per cent share of the project to construct the missing link.

The project would build on the Bruce Hwy work undertaken, including the major Caloundra Rd to Sunshine Mwy upgrade.

Ms Palaszczuk said under the Future-proofing the Bruce plan, a Bruce Highway Trust would identify priorities through a 15-year forward plan and invest $1b in projects under five-year action plans.