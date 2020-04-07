Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

CHO Dr Jeannette Young at the Mackay Base Hospital
Politics

Premier to meet with mayors over Qld travel crackdown

Melanie Whiting
7th Apr 2020 12:32 PM | Updated: 5:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk will hold a teleconference with Queensland mayors this afternoon, to discuss measures to stop people travelling in and out of regions.

The Daily Mercury understands the meeting with the police commissioner and mayors will put in place the necessary provisions under disaster management groups for the travel crackdown.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said while the majority of residents were doing the right thing, others were continuing to ignore the premier's warning for people to stay home.

"I received an email from a person who said they drove from Mackay to Townsville on Friday," Mrs Gilbert said.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert.
Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert.

"What I am shocked about is that people don't see these rules as applying to them.

"If you're not an essential service, go home."

The police commissioner has warned people can be booked for non-essential travel.

The fines for failing to obey this are about $1300.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young told Mackay media on Friday that there was a border around every home in Queensland and those who crossed it needed a good reason for doing so.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus coronavirus mackay julieanne gilbert mp premier annastacia palaszczuk qldpol
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last postal votes to be counted soon in virus-hit Gympie poll

        premium_icon Last postal votes to be counted soon in virus-hit Gympie...

        News THE Gympie Regional council election result became more clear today, as latest figures show Glen Hartwig tightening his hold on the mayoralty.

        Council finally hands over staff surveys

        premium_icon Council finally hands over staff surveys

        News Long-secret survey results paint a less than rosy picture for Gympie council

        Good times to roll with virus lockdown aid to pubs and clubs

        premium_icon Good times to roll with virus lockdown aid to pubs and clubs

        News GYMPIE pubs and clubs, hard hit by the coronavirus lockdown, will benefit from a...

        Why election losers will decide council's fate

        premium_icon Why election losers will decide council's fate

        News LOSERS may have a role in picking the winners in two hard-fought Gympie Regional...