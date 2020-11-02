Premier successfully tapped into powerful parochial culture

Letter to the Editor

CONGRATULATIONS Premier Palaszczuk on your resounding victory in yesterday’s historical state election.

It was a surprising and comprehensive victory based largely, but not entirely, on your reading of the Queensland psyche.

There is a powerful parochial culture that defines Queenslanders and you tapped right into it. Your mantra of “keeping Queenslanders safe “ locked on to the “us versus them“ mentality maniacally voiced by Queensland origin forward Billy Moore over a decade ago as he came out of the tunnel at Lang Park yelling ,”Queenslander! Queenslander!”- probably in an effort to calm his nerves.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - OCTOBER 31, 2020. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk celebrates her state election win during LaborÃ•s election night function at the Blue Fin Fishing Club in Inala. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

And, ironically, that fortress mentality was validated and promoted by the strident criticism of your stance on the border closure by such eminent southerners as Prime Minister Morrison, Treasurer Fridenberg, present New South Wales Premier, Gladys Berejiklian, and perennial Queensland Labor-hater Peter Dutton.

Your “It’s us against the rest” declaration following the LNP’s preferencing the Greens

in South Brisbane turned out to be so prophetic. At the death another “mouth from the south”, former premier Peter Beattie (is he now now a fully paid-up cockroach?) weighed in against you with the “advice” that you should be following Berejiklian’s lead on COVID.

And, of course, the Murdoch press, as usual, concluded its anti-Labor campaign by urging its readers on election-eve: “The Courier- Mail today advocates a vote for change...” (Courier-Mail, Friday, October 30).

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos November 1, 2020: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was seen walking her dog Winton in Brisbane on the morning after the state election. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

No doubt you had many excellent, hard-working candidates deserving of their success, but you, Premier Palaszczuk, were the heart and soul of the Labor campaign.

Long may you lead!

Merv Welch, The Palms.