Premier stands firm on calls to speed up Wide Bay reopening

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk remains open to easing restrictions in coronavirus-free regions, but will continue following health advice.

THE Palaszczuk Government has stood firm against calls by Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington to accelerate the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Queensland regions including Wide Bay.

Ms Frecklington wrote a letter to the premier this week asking for a “common sense approach” towards easing restrictions, especially in regions without any active coronavirus cases.

“Geographically, most of this vast state has no active cases and there is an opportunity for regional economies to be fast-tracked out of lockdown,” Ms Frecklington said.

“This health crisis must not be allowed to become an economic crisis, with jobs needlessly lost in regional communities.”

Both Gympie and Noosa sit within the national Wide Bay electoral division, but have been included as part of the Sunhsine Coast Hospital and Health Service case numbers since coronavirus hit Australian shores.

The Gympie Local Government Area has recorded just four total coronavirus cases out of 94 within the SCHHS.

There remains one active case within the SCHHS, but Queensland Health data does not specify where that case is.

A spokesman for Ms Palaszczuk’s office said the government would continue “following the health advice”.

“There are still a number of people in quarantine in the regions and we don’t want people travelling between known infection areas and those with none. It only takes a birthday party as we saw in Noosa,” the spokesman said.

“But the Premier has said for a long time now she is open to easing restrictions in the regions first as the health advice allows.

“The proof of that is what is happening in Outback areas this weekend.

“These are small steps – and people are understandably frustrated – but we only have to look at New York and London to see what happens when you don’t contain the virus’ spread.

“It would also be a shame to waste the gains of all our sacrifice by taking a backward step.”

The State Government last week announced a three stage plan to kickstart Queensland’s economy, with the first starting on Saturday.

Businesses including beauty salons, cafes, restaurants, pubs and other registered and licensed clubs will be allowed to open, but with only 10 customers inside at any one time.