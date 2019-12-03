'Disturbing on many levels': Premier slams LNP video

THE Opposition has come under fire after the Gold Coast's Young LNP chair was captured laughing at "racist" comments in a video that's now been widely circulated on Facebook.

A young man, who's being interviewed by the chair Barclay McGain, says "I mean we've got to stop celebrating a culture that couldn't even invent the bloody wheel for god's sake.

"We've got to start enjoying and living in western culture."

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch, who became the state's first female indigenous MP in 2015, said Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington needed to call out the "racist elements within the LNP".

LNP volunteer Jake Scott (centre) with Young LNP branch chair Barclay McGain in the video.

"These kinds of view should not be allowed to simmer within any organisation," she said.

"Swift action needs to be taken.

"It's (video) already been out there for more than 12 hours so I can't understand why she hasn't already called it out and taken action against the people involved.

"It's disturbing on many levels."

LNP volunteer Jake Scott with James McGrath, Peter Dutton and Federal Member of Petrie, Luke Howarth.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the video was disgusting, there were no excuses and called on Deb Frecklington and the LNP to apologise.

"It must be condemned, the video itself must be condemned and actions should be taken against the people who did it," she said.

The Griffith University Labor Club slammed the video on Facebook, claiming, "Can you believe that this white supremacist garbage was posted on an official Young LNP page for the world to see".

The schoolie making the comments is Jake Scott, a member of the Young LNP and who helped Petrie MP Luke Howarth with his campaign launch in May this year.

The LNP has issued a statement, saying everyone involved in the video would be reprimanded.

LNP volunteer Jake Scott in Queensland Parliament.

The party said it became aware of the post on Monday afternoon and that it contained material that did not reflect the values and beliefs of the party.

"The post was removed and the members involved will be subject to the LNP's internal disciplinary process," the statement said.

"All LNP members are expected to uphold the values of the party at all times.

"The Liberal National Party, as well as its predecessor parties, have proudly embraced the history and culture of Indigenous Australians, and advanced more than any other party Indigenous representation in the Australian Parliament."

leader of the Opposiaiton Deb Frecklington with the Young LNP chair Barclay McGain.

Labor's State Secretary Julie-Ann Campbell has also taken a swipe at Ms Frecklington, tweeting a photo of her and Barclay.

" ... a picture speaks a thousand words, you can't brush off your #lnptoolies with a statement - this is your 'modern' LNP in action," she said in a tweet.