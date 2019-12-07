Premier signs deal to bring $300m worth of work to factory

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Transport Minister Mark Bailey.

JOBS at Downer's Maryborough factory have been guaranteed for the next decade after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk signed a deal committing to a $300 million pipeline of rail manufacturing

Ms Palaszczuk was in Maryborough on Friday for the 150th anniversary celebrations.

The agreement between Queensland Rail and Downer will see major projects like the overhaul of electric and diesel Tilt Trains as well as the IMU160 and SMU260 fleet brought to Maryborough.

"The next decade brings new opportunities and a new era for Downer and for Maryborough as work begins to make Queensland's fleet of New Generation Rollingstock trains disability compliant," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"And in 2020, Downer will also welcome 14 apprentices - the largest local intake in the company's history.

"This is an incredible investment in education, development, and the future of our skilled workforce.

"The Downer workshop is the beating heart of this city and it supports hundreds of families and locals.

"Through the decades its manufacturing excellence has kept our state on-track and powering ahead."

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said rail building is in the city's DNA.

Mr Saunders said the new agreement would ensure vital rail manufacturing projects would be built by workers in Maryborough for other Queenslanders.

"This just proves Mary's making a comeback, and why I'll always put Maryborough first," Mr Saunders said.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government I was committed to creating rail manufacturing jobs in the Heritage City.

"Downer's workshops today are home to more than 250 employees, recently welcoming its largest ever intake of apprentices," Mr Bailey said yesterday.

"It's the Palaszczuk Government that locked in $278 million in Queensland Rail maintenance and upgrade works for Maryborough workers and Downer since 2016."