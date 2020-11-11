Premier keeps Ministers in dark on new jobs

Ministers are being kept in the dark about their new jobs as Annastacia Palaszczuk unveiled a new look Cabinet, including the youngest frontbencher in Queensland's history.

In what is slated to be a major reshuffle, the Premier revealed that her deputy Steven Miles will be leaving the health portfolio to head up State Development as the government turns its attention to the post-COVID economic recovery.

Yvette D'Ath, previously attorney-general, will be appointed Health Minister, while Treasurer Cameron Dick will also take up the investment portfolio ahead of delivering his first Budget next month.

There will be three new additions to Cabinet to replace ministers who bowed out at the election, including Gaven MP Meaghan Scanlon, 27, who will be the youngest frontbencher in the state's history.

Townsville MP Scott Stewart and Nudgee MP Leanne Linard will also join the new line up, but none of them knew yesterday what their portfolios were.

Nudgee MP Leanne Linard is one of three new additions to Cabinet. Picture: Josh Woning

All three MPs come from each faction of the party, with Ms Scanlon hailing from the Left, Mr Stewart from the Right and Ms Linard joining from the Old Guard.

Ms Palaszczuk yesterday insisted all of the Cabinet appointments were her decisions as she foreshadowed a significant reshuffle.

The Premier acknowledged that Mr Miles was "torn" about leaving the health portfolio, but said she needed "as many hands possible" to work on the economic recovery.

"I think we always have to be on our guard, but from all accounts our efforts in health has been world class," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Gaven MP Meaghan Scanlon is the youngest frontbencher in Queensland’s history. Picture: Josh Woning

"But now we've got people out of work, our economy needs to recover and we need to make sure that we have all hands on deck.

"I firmly believe that I have put the right people into the right positions to take on this mammoth job that we have to deliver for the people of this state."

Ms Palaszczuk said she had it "all in my head" where each Minister will sit in the Cabinet, promising to speak to other frontbenchers today before publicly unveiling their portfolios.

Some yesterday still did not know what roles they would hold.

All of the existing Ministers will stay in the Cabinet, with the new ministry expected to be sworn in on Thursday.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles will be leaving the health portfolio to head up State Development. Picture: Josh Woning)

Mr Miles said he got a "bit teary" when he told to Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young that he was moving to a new portfolio, which will also include Local Government, Infrastructure and Planning.

Ms Scanlon yesterday said almost 40 per cent of Queenslanders were under the age of 30.

"It's a great privilege to be the youngest Cabinet Minister in Queensland's history," the Gold Coast-based MP said.

"I will make sure that I continue to advocate for not only my generation, but generations to come."

Originally published as Premier keeps Ministers in dark on new jobs