Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has intervened to keep the Office of the Chief Entrepreneur open just hours after its shock closure was announced.
Business

Premier overturns Government body’s shock closure

by Hayden Johnson
4th Mar 2021 12:33 PM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has intervened to keep the Office of the Chief Entrepreneur open just hours after the government revealed it would be closed.

The Courier-Mail revealed today Innovation Minister Stirling Hinchliffe was set to close the office in favour of a bureaucrat-heavy advisory council working under in the Advance Queensland department.

However, Ms Palaszczuk revealed the position of chief entrepreneur would remain "to work hand-in-hand with the support of a new Advisory Council".

"Supporting business and new investment is a key part of Queensland's plan for economic recovery," she said.

"If someone has a good idea that could generate jobs, of course we should support them.

"We've seen terrific innovations here in Queensland as we needed to change how things were done during the pandemic."

Ms Palaszczuk said Queensland had a "strong need for the Chief Entrepreneur" and said

recruitment was underway.

A backtracking Mr Hinchliffe said the new Advisory Council would support the Chief Entrepreneur.

"It will maximise the help available to start-ups and scale-ups to open doors to the expertise and networks they need to succeed in the new economy," he said.

