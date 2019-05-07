Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there would be no meeting with Adani before approvals are finalised. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there would be no meeting with Adani before approvals are finalised. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Business

'Nothing extraordinary': Premier dismisses Adani concerns

by Sarah Vogler
7th May 2019 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADANI will not score a meeting with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to discuss its Galilee Basin project until after its approvals have been finalised.

Ms Palaszczuk today dismissed the Indian miner's concerns about what it sees as hoops it is having to jump through to get its Carmichael coal mine approved.

Adani last week estimated the project could be delayed up to five years after the Department of Environment demanded the company count the precise number of black-throated finches on its 44,700-hectare site among other conditions.

Ms Palaszczuk said there was nothing extraordinary about the process Adani was being put through.

"These are processes that every resource company wanting to invest in Queensland has to go through," she said.

"These processes are just the normal processes of government."

Adani has written to the Premier with its concerns.

When asked if she would meet with the company, Ms Palaszczuk said not until after the project had been "ticked off".

"We have different agencies, I have ministers that are available to meet.

"Once all the approvals are ticked off then I meet with companies."

Ms Palaszczuk said the timing of the Department of Environment's meeting with Adani last week - in the middle of the Federal Election campaign - was a matter for the department.

"This is an independent regulator. We don't decide the timing of when these are released."

adani charmichael mine editors picks

Top Stories

    Department to investigate online school threats

    premium_icon Department to investigate online school threats

    News UPDATE: The Department of Education said the school brawl will be referred to police.

    Sydney finds way to portray Gympie as One Nation stronghold

    premium_icon Sydney finds way to portray Gympie as One Nation stronghold

    News Community responds to "Nazi” Gympie headline

    • 7th May 2019 1:58 PM
    FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Early voters rush the polls

    premium_icon FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Early voters rush the polls

    News Hundreds of Gympie region electors have voted already

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information