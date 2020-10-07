Menu
DEATH threat
Crime

Premier death threat accused: Don’t use my name

by Jacob Miley
7th Oct 2020 11:15 AM
A MAN accused of threatening the Queensland Premier and Chief Health Officer has appeared in court for the first time.

But before proceedings got underway at Southport Magistrates Court Aaron Marriage, 43, approached reporters in the public gallery and questioned why one Australian Associated Press journalist mentioned his name.

Aaron Marriage leaves court in Southport. Picture: Jerad Williams
When the reporter said she was there to cover proceedings he accused her of breaching the privacy act.

In the bizarre exchange he questioned the interest in the case and claimed reporters were unable to print his name.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a Nerang property last month following investigations into alleged threats made against the Queensland Premier and the Chief Health Officer.

Marriage is charged with Using a Carriage Service to Make a Threat to Kill.

Marriage self-represented when he briefly appeared in court.

"At the end of the day I haven't seen my kids in a year. That's the whole reason we're here," he said.

The matter was adjourned to November 4 so Marriage could get legal advice.

 

 

jacob.miley1@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Araon Marriage runs from reporters after leaving court. Picture: Jerad Williams
