Premier could send Queenslanders to election this year

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has stopped short of guaranteeing the looming state election will be held when it is due next year as she started the hard sell of her budget today.

Ms Palaszczuk insisted she believed the response to the Budget, which includes a $4.8 billion regional infrastructure program across multiple vulnerable Labor seats, as well as a commitment to fully fund Cross River Rail, had so far been positive.

"I think generally there is a lot of good comments coming from a lot of stakeholders right across our state," Ms Palaszczuk said.

But when asked if the election would be held this year in a bid to capitalise on any good will, Ms Palaszczuk did not deny it was a possibility.

Instead she would only say it was her intention to call it when it is due, early next year.

