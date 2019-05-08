Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Future Sunshine Coast event in Maroochydore.
Premier announces historic public transport expansion

8th May 2019 4:17 PM
THE State Government has announced up to $7.5 million to fund a study into the largest expansion of public transport on the Sunshine Coast.

A detailed business case will be prepared in partnership with Sunshine Coast Council, which will match the funding.

It will provide a blueprint for the first stage of an integrated urban public transport solution, including pricing options for light rail.

"This blueprint will look at how we can build a better public transport network within the region, so that we meet the travelling needs of people living in the fastest growing parts of the Sunshine Coast," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced at the Future Sunshine Coast event in Maroochydore today.

"If we identify the corridors, connections and solutions now, we can ease congestion and support more job opportunities here on the Sunshine Coast, and that means less time sitting in traffic."

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the business case would look at pricing options for light rail.

"What this partnership between the State Government and council will deliver is a Coast-wide integrated public transport plan for rail, light rail and bus services, including identifying land required for new public transport connections.

"It will also provide an indicative cost for those services and time-frames for when they should be delivered."

Mayor Mark Jamieson welcomed the State Government's decision to agree to match his $7.5 million funding commitment.

"Addressing the Sunshine Coast's road, rail and public transport needs is crucial to the securing the future liveability and prosperity of our Sunshine Coast," Cr Jamieson said.

"Public transport in the urban coastal corridor - where 80 per cent of our residents live - is a significant missing piece of the puzzle."

