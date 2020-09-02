Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Pregnant woman randomly assaulted: cops

by Erin Lyons
2nd Sep 2020 7:51 AM

 

 

A 46-year-old man will face court today accused of violently assaulting several members of the public at random, including a woman who is seven months pregnant.

Officers who were patrolling Corrimal St, in Wollongong, just before midday on Tuesday spotted a man who was allegedly punching members of the public.

Police were told he deliberately barged into the pregnant woman knocking her into a fence. She escaped unharmed.

The pregnant woman was allegedly shoved into a fence. Picture: Google
The pregnant woman was allegedly shoved into a fence. Picture: Google

There were no other injuries as a result of the incident.

The man was arrested and taken to Wollongong Hospital for assessment, before being transported to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with common assault.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.

Inquiries continue.

Originally published as Pregnant woman randomly assaulted: cops

More Stories

assault crime nsw pregnant woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        Premium Content More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        News The $44 billion aged care industry is facing calls for its finances to be probed, as News Corp launches a campaign to dissect the failings exposed by COVID-19.

        ‘Disgusting f------ pig’: Firefighter’s abusive texts land him in court

        Premium Content ‘Disgusting f------ pig’: Firefighter’s abusive texts land him...

        News The Gympie region firefighter and former Navy man sent a string of abusive texts to...

        • 2nd Sep 2020 7:00 AM
        Teewah: ‘As soon as he left they got back on the p---’

        Premium Content Teewah: ‘As soon as he left they got back on the p---’

        News Idiotic, dangerous behaviour threatens lives and destroys serenity

        GRAPHIC: 22 pets killed by dogs with collars on farm

        Premium Content GRAPHIC: 22 pets killed by dogs with collars on farm

        News "We spent the morning cleaning up bodies and feathers."