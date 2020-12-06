Pregnant wife saves husband in desperate Teewah rescue

A five-month pregnant woman has saved her husband from being swept away as he desperately tried to rescue a group of swimmers including a young boy off Teewah Beach.

Palmview man Brock Harris, 23, told the Daily on Saturday night he "wouldn't be here" if his wife, Allanah, 30, hadn't swum a boogie board out to him.

Two men in their mid-30s drowned after trying to save a boy, aged nine, in heavy surf near Red Canyon about 2.30pm Saturday.

The Palmview couple decided to drive home a day early, having camped since Thursday, when they came across the traumatic scene.

Mr Harris said the rip was the worst he'd seen and the men's bodies had been near-impossible to spot in the turbulent surf.

He managed to pull the first man to shore and began CPR, before the second man was spotted about 10 minutes later.

Mr Harris rushed back into the surf to try and save the second man.

"The second bloke, I didn't think I was coming back," he said, adding he was able to luckily catch a wave to safety.

Mr Harris was drained from the first rescue and CPR efforts when his wife felt she had to do something to try and stop her husband being washed away.

She paddled out a boogie board to keep him above the water.

"I didn't want to lose him as well," Mrs Harris said.

Mr Harris said he was joined by others who selflessly tried to save the men from the powerful rip.

"We just kept each other from drowning to be honest," Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris went back again, and retrieved the young boy, who had been stuck in about shoulder-deep water, unable to get back to shore.

The pair, who had a stillbirth about six months ago, recalled the traumatic scenes around them, as the young boy ran back to his family at a nearby campsite, while the screams of a teenage girl reverberated.

Mr Harris, a coffeshop owner, refractured his hand during CPR efforts - he thought it was one of the men's ribs breaking - as he tried valiantly to save their lives.

The couple were quick to praise the efforts of others, as they were joined by two other men in the water, while off-duty cardiac doctors, surgeons, firefighters and top lifesaving officials all volunteered their expertise.

Motorists blockaded the beach, stopping sticky beaks from looking in on the heartbreaking scene, only allowing skilled people close to assist.

Mr Harris recalled a woman's screams "my husband is drowning, he is drowning", which triggered the 90-minute rescue effort.

"We lost the pulse, but we didn't stop," he said.

Mr and Mrs Harris said SES crews had been left with the grim task of taking down the campsite of the shattered families and driving them back home, understood to be Dalby.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.