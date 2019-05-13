'Pregnant pause': Coast experiences a baby drought

FILE PHOTO: Some Sunshine Coast suburbs are experiencing a baby drought, according to the ABS.

THE Sunshine Coast is having a pregnant pause.

That's according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics which shows five Coast areas in the bottom 10 least popular suburbs for babies in southeast Queensland.

The Sunday Mail reports that Queenslanders are having about 20 per cent of the country's babies but some parts of the state, including our region, are attributing to a baby drought.

With just 11.1 babies per 1000 residents, Coolum Beach was the least popular area for new parents, followed by Moreton Bay Region's Deception Bay with 11.5 and Strathpine/Brendale with 11.8.

Also making up the bottom 10 were Beerwah, Mountain Creek, Nambour and Caloundra West.

The leading suburbs were Pimpama on the Gold Coast with about three times the number of babies (30) for every 100 residents; Logal Central with 24; and the Ipswich suburb of Ripley with 23.3.

The Demographics Group director of research Simon Kuestenmacher said young families were more likely to move to areas with active development.

"In places like Logan and Pimpama, we see a lot of land being bulldozed and a lot of new housing," he said.

"Families are looking to establish themselves for the next 20 years while their kids grow up."

He said suburbs with fewer babies were traditionally established suburbs, home to many retirees.

House prices, proximity to shops and schools and community culture were factors influencing young families in their choice of home.

